Traders Purchase Large Volume of Aflac Put Options (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 38,541 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 10,288% compared to the average daily volume of 371 put options.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. Aflac has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.19.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at $602,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 768,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $945,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth $125,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

