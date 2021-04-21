Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s FY2021 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.05. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $81.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $698.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.10 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.82 per share, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 276,288 shares in the company, valued at $17,908,988.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $3,119,699.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,585,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,137 shares of company stock worth $4,731,911. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

