LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Declares $0.26 Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE SCD opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

