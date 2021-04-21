JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $120.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.85.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $107.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $111.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.36.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,323,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,798,000 after buying an additional 50,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,601,000 after buying an additional 232,266 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,297,000 after buying an additional 707,418 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,015,000 after buying an additional 470,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,811,000 after purchasing an additional 797,424 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

