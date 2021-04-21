Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Trainline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Trainline stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. Trainline has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $5.73.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

