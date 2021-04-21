Brokerages Expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Announce $2.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will report earnings per share of $2.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.90 and the lowest is $1.57. LGI Homes posted earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year earnings of $12.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.56 to $12.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.02 to $14.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LGIH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on LGI Homes from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $1,352,800.00. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $501,501.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,840,527.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,846 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $163.66 on Friday. LGI Homes has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.45.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

