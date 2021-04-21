408,247 Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 408,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,821,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.27% of Capri as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Capri by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,595,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,022,000 after buying an additional 15,434,959 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Capri by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,628,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,411,000 after buying an additional 738,301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Capri by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,681,000 after buying an additional 155,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Capri by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,019,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,805,000 after buying an additional 536,267 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $79,072,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.19. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.