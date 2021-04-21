Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $21.91 Million Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ITT were worth $21,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 2,965.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT stock opened at $91.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.71. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.