DnB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 182.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Fortive in the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in Fortive by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 282,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after buying an additional 15,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortive by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 117,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $72.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.37. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

