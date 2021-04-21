$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Welbilt posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $320.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.56 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WBT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

WBT stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.75 and a beta of 1.99. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Welbilt by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Welbilt by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

