Brokerages Anticipate Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.97. Origin Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,000%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on OBNK. Piper Sandler raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 382.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OBNK stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $949.43 million, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

