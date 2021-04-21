Northcoast Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) – Analysts at Northcoast Research raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.36.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.61. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at $3,960,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at $1,692,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 79,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 36,798 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

