Fluent, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fluent in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Fluent’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fluent had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.97%.

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $281.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.27 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fluent by 12.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 67,260 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Fluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Fluent by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.