Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dycom Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the construction company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Shares of DY stock opened at $90.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day moving average of $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $101.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $820,000. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,083,000. Peconic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 8,350.1% in the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after buying an additional 501,005 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 520.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after buying an additional 499,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,909.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.