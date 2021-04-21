China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.39

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.39 and traded as high as $36.90. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $36.35, with a volume of 13,740 shares trading hands.

ZNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNH. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.