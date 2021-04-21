Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RRR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Macquarie upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 2.55.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

