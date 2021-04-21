Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,780,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 9,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

EMR opened at $90.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

