Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,780,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 9,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
EMR opened at $90.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.
