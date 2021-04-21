Short Interest in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Decreases By 19.8%

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 926,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on CXP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist cut Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

CXP stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16. Columbia Property Trust has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $18.99.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXP. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 100,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 68,304 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 81,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,381,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,155,000 after acquiring an additional 72,463 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

