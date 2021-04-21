Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $16.35. Approximately 5,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 20,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Jardine Strategic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JSHLY)

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, transport services, and insurance broking businesses in Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is also involved in the property investment and development, food retailing, restaurants, hotels, motor vehicles and related activities, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

