BATM Advanced Communications (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. 735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31.

About BATM Advanced Communications (OTCMKTS:BTAVF)

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

