Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $6.96. 196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TACBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tabcorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tabcorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. Its Lotteries and Keno segment operates lotteries and Kenos primarily under the Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its brands.

