LABS Group Price Reaches $0.0431 on Exchanges (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $32.65 million and $4.11 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LABS Group alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00061727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.06 or 0.00278667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $549.86 or 0.01001123 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00025039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,534.39 or 0.99289301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.55 or 0.00636410 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.