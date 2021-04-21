Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,100 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the March 15th total of 430,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE NGVC opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $362.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $265.05 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 41,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. 37.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

