International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Short Interest Down 17.8% in March

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in International Game Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in International Game Technology by 382.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in International Game Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Game Technology by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE IGT opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.34.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.02 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

