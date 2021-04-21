Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) VP Sells $56,384.02 in Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $56,384.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

WWW opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at $32,201,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,679,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $396,242,000 after purchasing an additional 297,172 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 812,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,389,000 after purchasing an additional 93,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,973,000 after purchasing an additional 92,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth about $3,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

