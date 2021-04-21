Norges Bank Makes New $27.77 Million Investment in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 690,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,769,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $180,222.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,460.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,984. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BECN. Loop Capital upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $57.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

