Norges Bank Invests $27.74 Million in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 753,728 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,737,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth about $9,802,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Professional Planning acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $43.18.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

