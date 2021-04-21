Norges Bank Invests $29.47 Million in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 324,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,468,000. Norges Bank owned 1.32% of Innospec as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Innospec during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Innospec by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Innospec by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $95.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.79. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $61.48 and a one year high of $107.73. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 64.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.49. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOSP has been the topic of several research reports. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

