UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,554 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 285.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arconic alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy Donald Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 508,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,454,280.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $98,296.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,737.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446.

Shares of ARNC opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.72. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.91). Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.