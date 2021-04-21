Analysts Expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Will Post Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to announce $2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.12. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings per share of $1.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $14.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $17.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $20.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.57 to $27.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $188.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.28 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

NYSE:LPI opened at $34.01 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $18,715,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $924,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 143,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

