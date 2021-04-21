Zacks: Brokerages Expect OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OGE Energy’s earnings. OGE Energy reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OGE Energy.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on OGE. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lowered OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,573,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 93.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,668 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 141.2% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 60,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 35,391 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth $228,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OGE opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $35.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.54%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

