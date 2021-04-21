TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) PT Raised to $13.50 at CIBC

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.03.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.92. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $417.45 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 100.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 12.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 11.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

