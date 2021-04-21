Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter Sells 14,943 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $927,810.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,781,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,635,004.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Jerry James Hunter sold 10,023 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $604,687.59.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $88.22 billion, a PE ratio of -77.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNAP. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Snap by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.