Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 2,112 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $71,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey W. Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,222,400.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00.

SIBN stock opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,133,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 237.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 558,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after buying an additional 392,852 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 691,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,682,000 after buying an additional 362,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,039,000 after buying an additional 263,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 654,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after buying an additional 233,111 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

