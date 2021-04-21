Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Put Options (NASDAQ:VSPR)

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,466 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,847% compared to the typical daily volume of 178 put options.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VSPR shares. Benchmark started coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $12.84.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

