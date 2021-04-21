Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CICOY)

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of COSCO SHIPPING in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn $2.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COSCO SHIPPING’s FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.88 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

