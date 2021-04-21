Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CICOY)

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of COSCO SHIPPING in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn $2.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COSCO SHIPPING’s FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.
Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.