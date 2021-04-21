Cormark Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for K92 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.46.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KNT. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.25 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

KNT opened at C$7.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.18. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$3.09 and a 52-week high of C$8.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.67.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$62.56 million for the quarter.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

