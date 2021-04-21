DnB Asset Management AS Increases Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAX. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter worth about $387,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 269.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 42,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.54.

NYSE BAX opened at $87.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $94.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.