DnB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 81.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,634 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,231,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,848,603,000 after purchasing an additional 143,293 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $370,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,892 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,701,108 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $193,739,000 after acquiring an additional 108,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $182,676,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,297,000 after acquiring an additional 489,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock opened at $145.92 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $169.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.06, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.21.

In related news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at $22,446,479.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

