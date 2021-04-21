DnB Asset Management AS Buys 26,907 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,907 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Owens Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Owens Corning by 38.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Owens Corning by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 162,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,157,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Longbow Research lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.91.

Owens Corning stock opened at $94.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.02. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $35.97 and a 52-week high of $97.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.