DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 8,116 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $176.55 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.30 and a 52 week high of $183.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.38 and its 200 day moving average is $155.65.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

