DIA (DIA) Trading 15.6% Lower This Week

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. DIA has a market capitalization of $159.72 million and $67.30 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIA coin can now be bought for about $3.86 or 0.00007012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DIA has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00066595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00020558 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00093815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $348.47 or 0.00633840 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00048972 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA (CRYPTO:DIA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DIA is diadata.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

Buying and Selling DIA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

