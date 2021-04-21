Shield Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $6.86 or 0.00012480 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $1.48 million and $159,366.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00061873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.34 or 0.00278907 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $561.92 or 0.01022092 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00025176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,022.43 or 1.00081396 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $350.62 or 0.00637750 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

