Pizza (PIZZA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.64 Million

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for $0.0852 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. Pizza has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $5,115.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crust (CRU) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.57 or 0.00251585 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000985 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00009318 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

