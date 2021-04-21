CryptoFlow (CFL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $414.00

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $659,336.58 and approximately $414.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00061585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.55 or 0.00278789 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $564.10 or 0.01024174 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00025313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,595.08 or 0.99122978 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $351.57 or 0.00638314 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

