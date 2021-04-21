Truist Securiti Weighs in on Choice Hotels International, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.89 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHH. Truist Financial raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

Shares of CHH opened at $108.74 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $114.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.94.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

