RPT Realty Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 636 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 849% compared to the average volume of 67 call options.

RPT opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $978.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Equities analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 3.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 43,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

