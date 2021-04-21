Blockpass (PASS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. During the last week, Blockpass has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Blockpass has a market cap of $1.23 million and $415.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00066909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00020710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00093903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.33 or 0.00636056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00049445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

About Blockpass

PASS is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

