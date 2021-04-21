UniLend (UFT) Market Cap Reaches $20.63 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. In the last week, UniLend has traded 38.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $20.63 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00002443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00066909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00020710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00093903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.33 or 0.00636056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00049445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,334,300 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

