Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

SURF opened at $6.45 on Monday. Surface Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $269.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $87.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $104,785. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the first quarter worth $153,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85,190 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Surface Oncology by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 294,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 65,916 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,201,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.